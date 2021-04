DENVER (KDVR) – Surveillance footage caught two suspects using a U-Haul truck to crash into the front windows of an electric bike store in Denver early Thursday morning.

Michael Paoloni, the sales manager of eBikes USA at 201 University Blvd., says the suspects crashed into the store at 4:40 a.m. and caused thousands of dollars in damage but did not get away with any bikes.

