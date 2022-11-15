COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in a deadly carjacking in late July.

Two Hispanic men approached a man in his parked truck in the 5400 block of Leyden Street on July 25, police said. He had left a nightclub near West 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver around 1:30 a.m.

The Commerce City Police Department said one of the suspects carjacked the man at gunpoint and when his brother came to his aid, the suspect shot and killed the man’s brother. One suspect took off in what police believe was a 2004-2008 Acura TL and the other in the victim’s truck.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626.