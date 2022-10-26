DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are dead and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station in Douglas County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the RTD Lincoln Station. The station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree.

DCSO said that there was heavy law enforcement activity at the station and shots were fired. At that time all residents in the area were advised to stay away from windows and lock their doors.

The situation began when deputies were patrolling the Lincoln Station and saw a suspicious black Kia with the locks punched out and no license plates, according to DCSO. Deputies later confirmed the black Kia was stolen.

Deputies said that when they approached the suspicious vehicle, the suspects inside opened fire.

According to DCSO, six deputies returned fire and killed the two people inside the Kia.

One deputy was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Two people were killed and one deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting at an RTD station. (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

DCSO confirmed there is no longer a threat to the public, but the area does remain an active investigation. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 3 a.m.

As of 3 a.m., DCSO said the RTD Lincoln Station parking lot and ramp will be closed until further notice. Deputies ask everyone to make arrangements at the Ridgegate or Park Meadows RTD locations.