DENVER (KDVR) — Two of the three teens accused of throwing rocks at cars, killing one woman, are now facing additional charges from another alleged attack.

According to new court documents obtained by FOX31, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Joseph Koenig were involved in an incident in which a statue head was allegedly used in an attack against a man.

The two 18-year-olds are charged with attempted assault in the second degree and attempted murder in the first degree in Jefferson County.

The incident happened on April 1 and, according to the district attorney’s office, the statue’s head was thrown at a moving vehicle in Arvada

Previous charges in rock-throwing spree

The two, along with a third 18-year-old, were arrested earlier this year after allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars in several locations around Jefferson and Boulder counties.

On April 19, 20-year-old Alexis Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through the windshield of her car while she drove on Indiana Street between Rocky Flats and the Colorado Hills Open Space.

Investigators said Bartell was on the phone with a friend when the incident happened and the phone call ended. The friend grew worried and used an app to track Bartell’s phone to a field along Indiana Road where she found the car and Bartell dead inside.

At least four other rock-throwing incidents were reported on the same night. Karol-Chik, Koenig and Zachary Kwak are all facing 13 counts, including one charge of first-degree murder, for that night’s alleged crime spree.