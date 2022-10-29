BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.

Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Boulder Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 2900 block of Colorado near 30th Street.

According to BPD, a suspect described as a high school-aged male allegedly walked up to a man and robbed him at gunpoint.

Additionally, CU Boulder said that two suspects fled in the southwestern direction from the scene of the robbery.

Suspects’ descriptions

According to BPD, the one suspect who held the man up at gunpoint was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall high school-aged Latino male, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

CU Boulder said that one suspect was wearing a yellow sweatshirt while the second suspect was wearing a checker sweatshirt.

The scene has since been cleared and there is no threat to the campus, CU Boulder said.

Now, if you have any information that could assist investigators with BPD, please call 303-441-3333.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.