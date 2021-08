ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two possible suspects in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Parker Road.

Police said one victim was shot and transported to the hospital. They did not comment on the victim’s condition.

