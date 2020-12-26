2 Summit County men sentenced for selling alcohol to intoxicated woman who caused fatal crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Summit County judge sentenced on Dec. 22 two Breckenridge, Colo., men who sold alcohol to a woman who was visibly intoxicated and later killed a man and a woman in a head-on collision.

On Aug. 30, 2019, both men were working the cash registers of the Breckenridge Market & Liquor Store, when they sold Lindsey Ward, also of Breckenridge, some beer and tequila. Ward got into her vehicle, and had a head-on collision with another vehicle, killing Benjamin Mitton, 41, and Nichole Gough, 43.

Cody Moral, 26, and Avran Lefeber, 38, were ordered to pay $800 in court costs and fines, and both men must complete a TIPS (Training For Intervention Procedures) class, and write an apology letter to the victims’ families.

Defendant Ward admitted to drinking the day of the fatal crash at the Breckenridge Golf Course, and video surveillance there showed Ward consuming mixed drinks earlier in the afternoon up to an hour before driving, including liquor shots and a beer. After leaving the golf course, she drove to the Breckenridge Market & Liquor Store, and appeared “tired” to Moral and Lefeber at checkout. The men offered her a ride home, but Ward refused.

Southbound on Highway 9, Ward headed towards the Town of Blue River, but drove her car off the road, after over-correcting and crossing a center dividing line, entering northbound traffic, causing the fatal, head-on collision. After medical treatment, Ward was taken into custody by Colorado State Patrol where blood draws enabled experts to estimate her blood alcohol level at .290 g/100mL at 5:14 p.m., the time of the crash — over three times the legal limit.

“Although Ms. Ward did not consume the alcohol she bought from Moral and Lefeber, they knew she didn’t appear normal and had a duty to not sell to her at that time,” said Stephanie Cava, Deputy 5th Judicial District Attorney, in a media statement.