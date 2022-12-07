DENVER (KDVR) — One woman was killed and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a stabbing took place in a Denver neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the 10100 block of E. Harvard Avenue at around 8 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a domestic violence disturbance. The area is in the Hampden neighborhood east of the Cherry Creek Country Club.

DPD said they located two female stabbing victims and a third victim who was assaulted. One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to DPD, a man was detained near 2500 South Dayton Way where the assault reportedly occurred.

DPD said this is an active investigation and officers are working to determine a possible connection between the detained man and the deadly stabbing. DPD will provide updates as soon as they become available.

FOX31 has a crew on the way as we work to learn more.