2 snowshoers and their dog die in avalanche near Hoosier Pass

The site of an avalanche accident where two snowshoers were killed on January 8, 2022. – Image Courtesy of Summit County Rescue Group

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche Information Center confirmed two snowshoers and their dog were killed by a 400-foot-wide avalanche in an area west of Hoosier Pass.

Friends and family of the snowshoers reported them as being overdue from their trip on Saturday.

Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers from the Summit County Rescue Group and Flight for Life began searching an areas west of the pass. They found a recent avalanche and a faint track in an area of interest on a flank of North Star Mountain.

An avalanche rescue dog located both snowshoers and their dog, all of whom were completely buried by avalanche debris. All three were deceased when first responders found them.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is still making a full report of the incident. The names of those who died have not been released.