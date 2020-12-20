2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche near Silverton

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A recovery mission is underway for two backcountry skiers found dead in avalanche debris near Silverton, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Department.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department and San Juan County Search and Rescue are conducting a body recovery mission after San Juan County Search and Rescue and a Flight for Life helicopter were initiated Saturday for two overdue skiers in the backcountry north of Silverton, Colo.

The Colorado Office of Emergency Management confirmed the skiers were found dead Saturday in avalanche debris. Rescuers had to delay the recovery mission due to avalanche danger.

The area is locally known as the Battleship.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Ophir pass turnoff parking area and all areas off of Highway 550 so they can complete their recovery mission.

More information will come when the recovery mission is complete. Multiple agencies are involved in this effort, including the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.