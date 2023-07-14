DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said two people were shot along Interstate 70 early Friday morning. The shooting took place just east of Quebec Street.

The victims were taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate for several hours while they investigated. The roadway was reopened at 4:30 a.m.

Investigators are still working to develop suspect information.

Second shooting on I-70 in 10 days

This shooting comes just 10 days after a deadly shooting took place along the same highway.

A 32-year-old man driving a motorcycle was shot and killed early on the morning of the Fourth of July. He was shot in the head while driving eastbound near Colorado Boulevard.

Police have arrested two men in connection to that shooting. Investigators believe the suspects fired the shots from a pickup truck.

Both men are facing first-degree murder charges.