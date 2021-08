DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said two people were shot Friday night near Coors Field.

The shooting was reported at 10:32 p.m. in the area of Blake and 22nd Streets.

A police spokesperson said two people were transported to the hospital.

Police were on scene investigating. No one was in custody as of around 11:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

