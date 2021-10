AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said two people were shot Saturday night at an Aurora parking lot.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the incident at 8:31 p.m. It happened at 10 South Havana Street.

A male was shot in the leg, police said.

Police later located a second victim in the 100 block of North Kenton Street, the department tweeted at 8:44 p.m.

Police said suspect information was not immediately available.