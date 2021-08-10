2 shot in Adams County neighborhood

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies were investigating a double shooting Tuesday night in a neighborhood southeast of Interstate 76 and Federal Boulevard.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the neighborhood at West 56th Avenue and Wyandot Street. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

Responding deputies found two people, a male and a female, shot in a vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victims were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Perimeter setup at 56th & Wyandot St. Deputies investigating shots fired. Please avoid this area & plan on alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/fl81E687aq — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 11, 2021

Suspect information has not been released.

Neighbors reported hearing loud bangs and multiple gunshots before police showed up.

The Denver Police Department has been called in to help with the investigation.