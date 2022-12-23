AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A gunman opened fire on an Aurora tattoo shop Wednesday night and he’s still on the run.

It happened at Harbour Lights Social tattoo and piercings. Thankfully, the two people shot are alive, although Gary Bradfield was seriously injured.

Bradfield told FOX31 the shooting happened in the middle of their Christmas party while he was in the back room drawing up a tattoo.

“I looked up and I saw somebody masked up with a hoodie on reach into their pocket and take aim. He fired a couple shots,” Bradfield said. “I tried to stand up and I fell to the ground, and he fired a couple more shots, and that’s when Danny came in yelling at him and probably spooked him a little. And then he took off running out the back door.”

Bradfield said Danny, who was wounded too, was the hero that night.

“Once I dropped to the ground, he was standing over me, and I think within that time if Danny didn’t step in when he did, he would’ve kept firing and he would’ve just fired that final shot,” Bradfield said.

‘It’s gonna be a long, tough road’ after shooting

Bradfield was left not knowing why they would be a target.

“We are like family, like really close like brothers. It’s not like any other tattoo shop, we all are in there trying to help each other grow and progress and be better people and artists. We are constantly pushing each other. I couldn’t ask for a better place to be working,” Bradfield said.

Now he’s out of work and unaware of when he’ll be released from the hospital. Bradfield’s loved ones set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs and the loss of income. You can find that link here.

“It’s gonna be a long, tough road, they keep telling me. I got rehab scheduled. I was shot in the legs and my glutes, one bullet in the glute and both of my femurs are broken in each leg. They are kind of questioning whether or not I’m going to be able to use my right leg in the future because right now, I don’t have any use of it,” Bradfield said.

Aurora police have not identified who fire the shots.