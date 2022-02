AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were shot Monday night in Aurora, police said.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shooting just after 9:30 p.m. They said it happened in the 15800 block of East 13th Place. A 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, both male, were wounded.

Police said the victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries. Police did not immediately provide information on a possible suspect.