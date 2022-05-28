DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were shot and one person was stabbed overnight to start the Memorial Day weekend.

A man was shot in the 3300 block of North Clay Street around 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, the Denver Police Department tweeted. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Another man was shot in the 16200 block of East 40th Avenue before 3 a.m. and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, DPD tweeted.

Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of East Smith Road and North Monaco Street that occurred after 5 a.m. The injured male victim was taken to the hospital.

Denver Police said investigations into these incidents are underway but no suspects have been arrested for any of them.