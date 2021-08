DENVER (KDVR) – Denver officers are investigating a shooting that seriously injured two people overnight Sunday.

At 2:15 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened at 19th and Blake streets.

DPD said the condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a shooting near 19th / Blake St . 2 victims have been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The victims condition is unknown , investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as information comes available pic.twitter.com/gqGgkvZvOA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.