DENVER (KDVR) – Two separate stabbings occurred early Sunday morning within four blocks of each other, and the Denver Police Department is saying they are unrelated.

Stabbing at Mississippi and Federal

DPD responded to reports of a stabbing at West Mississippi Boulevard and South Federal Boulevard early Sunday morning around 2:10 a.m.

According to DPD, one adult man was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this point but we will update you with that information as it comes in.

Additionally, DPD said that one person has been taken into custody in connection with this investigation.

Stabbing on 1500 block of South Irving Street

DPD clarified that a separate stabbing that occurred around the same time on the 1500 block of South Irving Street was unrelated to this incident.

Reports of a stabbing along Irving street, just two blocks north and one block east from the stabbing at Mississippi and Federal came into DPD dispatch at roughly 2:16 a.m.

One man, the extent of whose injuries are not known at this point, was taken to the hospital. A man was taken into custody in relation to this stabbing as well.

“This does not appear to be related to the other stabbing at Federal,” DPD said in a tweet.

FOX31 will keep you updated on both of these investigations as details are released.