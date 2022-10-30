DENVER (KDVR) – Police were called to two separate scenes just before midnight on Saturday that occurred within a mile of each other just north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Stabbing on the 10800 block of East Dartmouth Avenue

The Denver Police Department received reports of the first of the two stabbings at roughly 11:10 p.m. on Saturday night.

When they arrived at the crime scene, located on the 10800 block of East Dartmouth Avenue, they found one victim and transported them. No arrests were made.

The extent of that person’s injuries is not known but FOX31 will bring you that update once it has been announced by officials.

Stabbing on the 10000 block of East Hampden Avenue

A short time later, at roughly 11:32 p.m., DPD responded to a report of a second stabbing that occurred approximately one mile away on the 10000 block of East Hampden Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered one man with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Unlike the first scene, a suspect was taken into custody in connection to this second stabbing.

If you have any information on either of these investigations, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.