Multiple hikers rescued after getting lost in snow on Quandary Peak

Lisa George – View from the summit of Quandary Peak.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday was busy for Summit County Search and Rescue Group (SCRG) with 2 hiker rescue calls on Quandary Peak.

The first rescue occurred about noon, a man was lost and unable to climb out of soft snow. A good Samaritan skier guided the man to a road, where he was transported by SCRG to the trailhead parking lot.

The second rescue was about 3:40 p.m., 2 women got lost in deep snow while descending Quandary Peak. SCRG located the hikers using cell phone GPS coordinates and advised them on how to find the road. The women were provided a courtesy ride to their vehicle.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

SCRG has modified search and rescue protocols to minimize Covid-19 risk, help will always be provided, but response times may be extended.

SCRG has these tips for hikers:

Start the hike to early to avoid soft snow, this time of year the snow conditions can change throughout the day, consider taking snowshoes as a backup

Turn off cell phones to conserve the battery for when you might need it