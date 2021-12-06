2 separate El Paso County students arrested for having weapons on school campus

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two El Paso County students were arrested for having a weapon on school property.

A Vista Ridge High School student was arrested on charges of a juvenile in possession of a firearm and interference with school staff on Monday. One of his family members was also arrested for failure to securely store a firearm.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said potential threats to the school and staff prompted an investigation and closure of the high school.

CSPD said it continued to investigate but found no credible threats, as of Monday evening.

On Dec. 3, a weapon was confiscated from a Fountain Middle School student after administration and the school resource officer were alerted, and he was placed into police custody, according to the City of Fountain Government Facebook post. After Fountain Police discovered the child got the gun from his house, his father was arrested for not having the weapon lawfully secured and stored.

Fountain Police said the student will face charges but there was no threat or intent to harm after investigating the incident.