2 robbery suspects in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police apprehended two robbery suspects after they crashed their vehicle and one of them attempted to flee on foot early Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, there was a street robbery around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of 44th and Sheridan.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle later in the area of 44th and Lowell, and there was a brief pursuit before the driver crashed the suspect vehicle on southbound Park Avenue West, south of Globeville Road at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Two suspects were taken into custody, one of them after attempting to flee on foot, and they are both being held for investigation of aggravated robbery.

Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation of injuries related to the crash. It’s unknown if the suspect vehicle was a reported stolen vehicle.

Traffic Alert: Southbound Park Ave. West is closed at Globeville Rd. & ramp from SB I-25 to SB Park Ave. W. is closed for a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle, occupied by robbery suspects, was being pursued by officers at time of crash. Two suspects in custody. Alt routes advised pic.twitter.com/9hx6u8Os05 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021