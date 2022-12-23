LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – A fire erupted early Friday morning in a multi-floor apartment building in Littleton.

In an alert sent out at 8:32 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue officials said they were responding to a fire that had sparked up in a three-story apartment building, located at 5519 South Windermere St.

According to first responders with SMFR, when they arrived, heavy smoke was “showing” from the first floor. All 24 apartments in the building were evacuated.

A follow-up alert sent out by SMFR revealed that two residents who were inside the building were rescued and have since been evaluated by medical staff. No injuries resulted from this fire.

Crews were able to control the fire by 9:05 a.m.

Now, SMFR is investigating the cause of the fire and working alongside the City of Littleton to get the displaced residents back into their homes as soon as possible.

FOX31 will update this story if and when officials release more information.