DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s former secretary of state and Mesa County’s former county clerk have been appointed as election advisers in the western Colorado county after a judge barred indicted clerk Tina Peters from overseeing this year’s elections there.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and former Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner, now the county’s treasurer, will assist and advise county elections director Brandi Bantz for the June 28 primary “as needed.”

Peters is being prosecuted for allegedly providing unauthorized access to voting equipment, a breach that led to a public release of sensitive information. She has denied the charges.

Griswold also appointed Christi Coburn as a supervisor in Elbert County following clerk Dallas Schroeder’s violation of making copies of the county’s voting system hard drives.