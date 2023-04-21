Yeshiva Toras Chaim where Shmuel Silverberg was killed on Aug. 17, 2021.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office said all five suspects in a 2021 crime spree and homicide have now pleaded guilty to the incident.

Three of the five men charged in a deadly crime spree along Colfax Avenue pleaded guilty earlier this month, and the DA’s office said Isaiah Freeman, 20, and Samuel Fussell, 20, did so Friday.

Both Freeman and Fussell pled guilty to one count each of aggravated robbery and first-degree assault involving multiple victims.

Deadly crime spree on Colfax

The crime spree began on Aug. 15, 2021, with a carjacking in Aurora and ended on Aug. 18 after a burglary and auto theft in Lakewood.

Police said the crime spree started near Colfax Avenue and Grape Street at 10:50 p.m. with a carjacking with no injuries reported.

Then a shooting and robbery took place in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street around 11 p.m. Police said one person was critically injured.

Shmuel Silverberg, of Cleveland, Ohio, was shot and killed in the 1500 block of North Stuart Street, near Yeshiva Toras Chaim, around 11:30 p.m.

Freeman and Fussell are scheduled to be sentenced with the defendants — Noah Loepp-Hall, 21, Seth LaRhode, 22, and Aden Sides, 22 — on May 31.