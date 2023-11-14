DENVER (KDVR) — Two schools in the Poudre School District were put on secure status out of an abundance of caution Tuesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious person nearby.

Cache La Poudre Elementary School and Cache La Poudre Middle School were secured while deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office searched the area.

LCSO had received a report that a citizen had seen a suspicious person outside near the school property. They had told a school staff member that the person was holding something that resembled a weapon.

The staff member reported this to law enforcement.

No one matching the description was found, and the secure status was lifted at 3:37 p.m. after it was determined that there was no threat to the schools.

LCSO and other law enforcement agencies helped with school dismissal to ensure the safety of students, staff and families.