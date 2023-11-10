DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for two people who were allegedly involved in a triple shooting near the 16th Street Mall.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened on Oct. 15 at 1:52 a.m. in the Central Business District at 16th Street and Glenarm Place.

Police said an altercation took place between a group and three males were shot. All three are expected to survive.

Now, police are looking to identify two people who are believed to have been involved.

Denver police want to identify the people pictured. They are wanted in connection to a triple shooting on 16th Street and Glenarm Place. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

They were seen driving away in the vehicle pictured.

Denver Police said two people allegedly involved in a triple shooting on 16th Street and Glenarm Place fled in this car. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.