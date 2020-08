DENVER (KDVR) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at the intersection of Lowell Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m.

According to Denver police, two victims were located and taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Denver police said there is not a suspect in custody and the investigation is active.

