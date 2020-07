UNINCORPORATED DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a construction site fire at around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The fire is located at Riverscape Court and Channel Drive.

SMFR says four different 3-story buildings were engulfed.

Update – 2nd Alarm – 4 separate 3-story woodframe buildings fully engulfed with extension to a 5th. There is also fire spread to brush south of the incident. 2 civilians with possible burn injures. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/wWa9unq1xZ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 6, 2020

Two people were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition with burn injuries.

Fire also spread to the brush, south of the incident.

Fire is under control. From the backside you can see major damage to 4 structures and partial damage to a 5th structure. Firefighters are continuing to monitor for hot spots. The 2 people transported to the hospital are in stable condition with burn injuries. pic.twitter.com/wU5F6q6K95 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 6, 2020

We will provide updates as they become available.