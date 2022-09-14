BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were in a small plane that crashed into a pond in a Broomfield subdivision Wednesday afternoon, according to North Metro Fire.

The department responded to the incident in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood and said the two occupants of the plane “miraculously” got out safely and are being evaluated by medical personnel.

North Metro Fire said neither occupant needed to be taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred at a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis/pickleball courts and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.