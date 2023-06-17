DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting involving at least three people in the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that the shooting took place in the area of East 35th Avenue and Forest Street and East Thrill Place and Hudson Street.

“Two victims were located and transported to an area hospital,” the DPD tweet said. An update of a third victim who self-transported to the hospital was tweeted at 10:07 p.m.

The victims’ conditions are unknown, police said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information is received.