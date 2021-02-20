2 people shot in home invasion in Wellshire neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people have been shot in a home invasion at 2970 S. Madison Street on Saturday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police say three suspects entered the residence and one armed with a semi automatic rifle ordered the residents to the floor. One of the residents began firing at the suspects and a firefight ensued, police say.

Two people have non-life threatening injuries and the total number of residents in the home is unknown.

Police say there are four suspects total; three males wearing all black entered the residence, one was waiting outside the residence in a car. The suspects fled and police are searching for them.

Late Saturday night, Denver police are still searching for the suspects. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at (720)913-STOP.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.