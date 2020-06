DENVER (KDVR) – Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon on Willow Street near East 17th Avenue.

Police have since closed Willow Street between 17th and 18th avenues while they investigate what happened.

Details for the shooting victims, including their names and conditions, have not yet been released.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or have other information is asked to call Denver Police at 720-913-7867.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of N Willow. Two victims w/GSW transported to the hospital, conditions unknown. Officers are investigating the circumstances and working to develop suspect info. If you have info regarding this incident, call 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/kcnUtWOlvR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 17, 2020