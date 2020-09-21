2 people shot in Denver, police searching for suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating after 2 people were shot on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Winona Cout.

Two victims walked in to the hospital. One victim is an adult female, the other is a juvenile female. Police said one of the victims is in critical and the other is stable, although they did not specific which victim is which.

DPD said investigators are working to develop information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.