2 people shot in car on I-270 in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting.

Police said the incident happened around 2:17 a.m. near Interstate 70 and Interstate 270.

The northbound lanes of Highway 85 at 60th Avenue were blocked by police.

A Gray Honda Civic was seen with multiple bullet holes.

A juvenile female, who was the driver of the car, and an adult man were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and were not wounded.

Police say initial information indicates the victims were shot at from an occupant of another vehicle as they were traveling westbound on Interstate 270 in the 6200 block. Investigators are attempting to locate the exact location of the incident, to determine jurisdiction.

I-270 WB: Road open between I-70 and Exit 4 – CO 35; Quebec Street. I-270 open I-70 to Quebec following police activity. https://t.co/fcKEEdT8Gm — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 17, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.