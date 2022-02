Shooting on Jasper Circle in Aurora Credit: SkyFOX

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Police said it happened in the area of 291 S. Jasper Cir. before around 6:56 a.m.

Two people were shot, police said, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.