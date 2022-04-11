AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 1324 Xanadu St. before 5:30 a.m. There is a large police presence in the area.

Police said a man and a woman were shot. They were both taken to the hospital. Police said the man was in critical condition and the woman’s condition is not known at this time.

The suspect is described as:

A Black man in his 30s

5 feet 8 inches tall

Dreadlocks

Yellow jacket

If you have any information on the shooting or if you see this suspect, please call 911.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.