AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men were injured in a parking lot shooting Friday morning in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot at 1070 South Sable Blvd. around 11 a.m.

One victim was shot at and grazed by a bullet and another man walked into a local emergency room with serious injuries from the shooting. Police believe he was shot at the Sable Boulevard location.

The location of this shooting is a strip mall at the intersection of South Sable Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue. Several restaurants and retail stores are located in the shopping plaza.

Police do not have any information on a suspect but Gateway High School, which is about a block away, was put on secure perimeter while officers checked out the area for about 45 minutes.

