2 people rescued several hours after crash on Independence Pass

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – An overnight car crash was discovered late Friday morning when Colorado State Patrol discovered a car about 500 feet from down the hillside on Independence Pass.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash is believed to have happened at some point overnight.

First responders arrived on the scene around noon, and shut down the pass for rescue efforts and to create a landing zone for medical helicopters from 12:30 p.m. until about 3:45 p.m.

Photo credit Jim Williams, Aspen Daily News

Two people who were inside the car were rescued and flown to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this point.

The crash happened near mile marker 62, which is at the border of Lake and Pitkin counties.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released