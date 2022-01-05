2 people ‘presumed deceased’ after Marshall Fire, Superior mayor says

The Marshall Fire continues to burn as the sun sets over Superior on Dec. 30, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people missing from the Marshall Fire that blew through Boulder County destroying nearly 1,000 structures have still not officially been accounted for and are believed to be dead.

“Two individuals are missing and presumed deceased. However, the sheriff and coroner are still investigating the scenes and have not made an official ruling at this point,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom told FOX31.

Late afternoon Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said partial human remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. BCSO and the coroner’s office are working on identifying the remains.

Initially, five people were reported missing and three were found alive. The search for a Superior woman and a man from near Marshall was being conducted as a recovery with cadaver dogs.

The two people were believed to be in homes that were completely destroyed.

Several agencies are working together on the investigation into the cause of the fire. One man said he thinks it started next door to him and shared a video of burning grass and a blazing shed on the property in the 5300 block of Eldorado Springs Drive before any homes were engulfed in flames.

Marshall Fire-related links

