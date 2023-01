DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported near East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street before 7:30 a.m.

Police said a driver and passenger involved in the crash were pronounced dead. The victim’s identities will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.