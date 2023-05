DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Sunday evening.

The crash was reported before 11:30 p.m. at southbound Interstate 25 and Yale Avenue.

DPD said two people in a single vehicle were pronounced dead following the crash. Their identities will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.