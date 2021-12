DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says two people were killed in a crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near S. Parker Rd. and S. Havana St. Two people were pronounced dead, and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash, DPD said.

The victim’s identities will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next-of-kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.