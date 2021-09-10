2 people injured after small plane crashes in Weld County corn field

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An instructor and student pilot both have minor injuries after the plane they were in crashed in a corn field.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s office, a mayday call was made around 11 a.m. indicating the single-engine propeller plane was going down near Weld County Road 41 between 50 and 50.5.

A witness heard the plane coming and said the propeller was not moving. An investigation into the cause of the crash will be conducted by the NTSB and FAA.

It’s unclear where the plane took off from or where the pilot was planning to land.

Both people on board were taken by ambulance to North Colorado Medical Center with minor injuries. Their identities have not been released yet but they are from Broomfield according to the sheriff’s office.