DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3:11 a.m. in the 1600 block of west Evans Avenue.

Police said two victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting. If you have any information about what happened, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.