WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department said two people were found shot on Sunday night.

Officers responded after a call came in around 8:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of Wadsworth Parkway.

The two people with gunshot wounds, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are investigating the incident and said to avoid the area.

If you have any information or see anything suspicious, contact Wheat Ridge police at 303-237-2220.