2 people found shot in car near 76th and Pecos

The scene where two people were found shot in a vehicle on March 5, 2021. Credit: Adams County Fire Rescue

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people are in the hospital after they were found shot in a car at West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street on Friday night.

According to Adams County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a “vehicle accident” at the intersection at 8:43 p.m.

Two people inside the car were taken to Denver Health Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The Thornton Police Department is investigating alongside the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The circumstances of the shooting are still unclear.

“Still gathering details on where the shooting occurred. No additional details at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.