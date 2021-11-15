2 people found in vehicle shot to death in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies found a man and a woman shot to death in a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Deputy John Bartmann said the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to an unknown injury accident around 3:30 p.m. near East Geddes Avenue and South Iola Street— just west of Centennial Airport.

The crime scene is centered in an office building parking lot. Witnesses told deputies a vehicle jumped a curb and smashed into a parked pickup truck.

“[The vehicle] actually jumped the curb in the parking lot and struck a parked vehicle,” said Deputy John Bartmann. “It hit it hard enough that it spun around 180 degrees.”

Bartmann said no one was inside the parked white pickup truck when it was hit. Inside the other vehicle was a deceased man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Investigators wouldn’t say if the shots came from outside or inside the vehicle.

“It looks like possibly the shots were fired while the vehicle was in motion,” Bartmann said.

Deputies said the victims have been identified but were not yet cleared for public release.

Bartmann said circumstances are unknown but believe it is an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

Investigators need help. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.