2 people died after suspect steals bus, crashes in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have reported two people died after police say a 20-year-old man reportedly stole a bus from a nursing home before being involved in a three-vehicle crash.

The Gazette reported that Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said a 42-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died in the crash Thursday around 11 a.m. on State Highway 83. Their names were not released.

Cutler said four other people were injured in the crash. Police say the 16-passenger bus was stolen earlier in the morning in Aurora.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. Cutler said he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.